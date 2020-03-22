Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 12,044 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,044 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up about 0.4% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of AutoZone worth $19,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in AutoZone by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,610,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in AutoZone by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,612,000 after acquiring an additional 63,946 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in AutoZone by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,612,000 after acquiring an additional 40,208 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in AutoZone by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AutoZone by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,805,000 after acquiring an additional 34,242 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price target (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,425.00 to $1,325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,244.79.

AZO stock opened at $728.13 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $720.88 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,037.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,121.29.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.