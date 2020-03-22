Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 5,495 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,648 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $13,055,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 127,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,256,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 881.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,912,000 after buying an additional 61,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,290,273,000 after buying an additional 336,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $205.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.84.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,957. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

