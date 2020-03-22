Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,788 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,477,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,255,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in VMware by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,388 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in VMware by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,193 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in VMware by 819.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on VMware from to in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nomura raised their price objective on VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.36.

Shares of VMW opened at $105.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.74 and a 200-day moving average of $149.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 48.29% and a net margin of 62.27%. VMware’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.