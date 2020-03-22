Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.00% of Culp worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Culp by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Culp by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Culp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Culp by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Culp alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Culp from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of Culp stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. 134,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,007. The stock has a market cap of $89.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. Culp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Culp had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.44%.

Culp Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CULP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP).

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.