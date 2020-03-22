CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of CVB Financial worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2,966.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CVBF. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. CVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.06.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $216,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

