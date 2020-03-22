CVCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $25,315.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One CVCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and OpenLedger DEX. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $248,810.26 and approximately $25,315.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.58 or 0.02771232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00194059 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00041092 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00035796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network.

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, HADAX, OpenLedger DEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

