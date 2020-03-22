CVCoin (CVN) One Day Volume Tops $275,749.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One CVCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. CVCoin has a total market cap of $251,401.33 and $275,749.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.02714265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00189480 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00033995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network.

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, HADAX, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

