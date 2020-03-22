CyberMiles Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.51 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $3.51 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles token can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, Zebpay, OKEx and Koinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00602360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016835 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00033003 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00093864 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007106 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008503 BTC.

CyberMiles Token Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Zebpay, CoinBene, Bithumb, BCEX, IDCM, Koinex, Tokenomy, Bibox, LBank, Huobi, OKEx, Cobinhood, DragonEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

