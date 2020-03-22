CyberVein Tops One Day Trading Volume of $242,344.00 (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bit-Z and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar. CyberVein has a total market cap of $7.58 million and $242,344.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000288 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein (CVT) is a token. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, IDEX, Bilaxy and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

