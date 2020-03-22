CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) to report ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.43). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($1.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.84% and a negative return on equity of 114.46%. The business had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTMX. Nomura lowered their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 148,740 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 212,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 133,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 201,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 106,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 109,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

CTMX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,531. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $227.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Earnings History and Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

