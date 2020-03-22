D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Position Boosted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 159,748 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of D. R. Horton worth $21,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised D. R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $31.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.