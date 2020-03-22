DAD Chain Price Hits $0.21 (DAD)

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. DAD Chain has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAD Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00054042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000609 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.89 or 0.04381845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00068940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038183 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016780 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012935 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003829 BTC.

About DAD Chain

DAD Chain (DAD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD Chain’s official website is dad.one. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain.

Buying and Selling DAD Chain

DAD Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

