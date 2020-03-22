DAEX (DAX) Trading Up 7.7% Over Last Week

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a total market cap of $755,246.05 and $1.16 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Indodax and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00053670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000608 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.90 or 0.04381660 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00068757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00038179 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016794 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00012616 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003828 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.