Dai 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.39 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, OasisDEX, Gatecoin and YoBit. Dai has a total market capitalization of $103.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.19 or 0.02663492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00195629 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00041507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00035496 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Dai

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Bibox, Kyber Network, Gate.io, DDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC, AirSwap, Gatecoin, OasisDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

