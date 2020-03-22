Dai One Day Volume Reaches $3.39 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Dai token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, Radar Relay and Gate.io. Dai has a total market capitalization of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.35 or 0.02732516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00189672 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00035826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034167 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kyber Network, YoBit, DDEX, OasisDEX, Ethfinex, Bibox, HitBTC, Gatecoin, AirSwap, Radar Relay and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

