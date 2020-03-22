Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Getting Very Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) has been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dalata Hotel Group earned a news impact score of -3.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of LON DAL traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 164 ($2.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,711. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.54. Dalata Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205 ($2.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 533 ($7.01). The stock has a market capitalization of $303.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 345.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 421.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a €0.07 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is an increase from Dalata Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Dalata Hotel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.27%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

