Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) Given Daily News Impact Score of -3.57

Headlines about Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dalmac Energy earned a news sentiment score of -3.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 736.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $990,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.18. Dalmac Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04.

Get Dalmac Energy alerts:

Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.01 million during the quarter.

About Dalmac Energy

Dalmac Energy Inc provides well stimulation and fluid management services to the oil and natural gas industries in Alberta, Canada. The company engages in oilfield servicing, fluid hauling, chemical sales, rig moving, and tank rental activities. It offers various oil field services through pressure/pumper trucks, which deliver and inject methanol into lines and wells; hot oilers used to heat oil to dissolve wax build-up in wells and facilities that restrict the flow of oil and gas; and tank trucks used in conjunction with the hot oilers and pressure units, as well as for hauling oil and water to and from wells and facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Dalmac Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalmac Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.