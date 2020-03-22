Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 82,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Dana worth $42,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Dana during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dana during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Dana by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Dana during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Dana by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAN. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65. Dana Inc has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Dana had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Dana’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

