Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,956 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Darden Restaurants worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 701,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,421,000 after acquiring an additional 442,958 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,146,000 after acquiring an additional 715,244 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,275.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.32.

DRI opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.50.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

