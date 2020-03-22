Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 90,307 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.07% of Darden Restaurants worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,599,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,156,000 after purchasing an additional 366,909 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,224,000 after purchasing an additional 85,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 774,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,405,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $139.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.32.

NYSE:DRI opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.