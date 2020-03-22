Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $863.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) to announce sales of $863.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $850.00 million and the highest is $875.89 million. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $835.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.29. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $859.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.36 million.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

DAR stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, EVP John O. Muse purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $122,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,716.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad Phillips purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,861 shares in the company, valued at $989,452.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,500 shares of company stock worth $189,100. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.