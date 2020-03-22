DATA (DTA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $89,384.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, DATA has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. DATA has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $89,384.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.64 or 0.02718589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00189126 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00035760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00033953 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,212,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. The official website for DATA is data.eco.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, UEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Huobi, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.