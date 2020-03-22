DaTa eXchange Price Up 41% This Week (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.57 or 0.04316624 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00068868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00038331 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016505 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00013005 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003764 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

