DATA Price Reaches $0.0002 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. DATA has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $71,974.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DATA has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar. One DATA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, UEX, DDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.99 or 0.02773818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00193713 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00041244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00035769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,212,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official website is data.eco. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, Huobi, UEX, Kucoin, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.