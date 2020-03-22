Databroker (DTX) Trading Down 18.8% This Week

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $6,293.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Databroker has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Databroker

Databroker (DTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com.

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

