Datacoin Price Up 11% Over Last Week (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Datacoin has a market cap of $9,358.33 and approximately $8.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datacoin has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007884 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003894 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00001042 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000541 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00037472 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info.

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

