Datarius Credit (DTRC) Trading Down 33.8% Over Last Week

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $12,519.07 and $29.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datarius Credit token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Exrates and Bancor Network. During the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,756,071 tokens. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io.

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

