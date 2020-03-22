Datawallet 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $45,506.00 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Datawallet has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bibox and Exmo. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $253,307.45 and approximately $45,506.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.19 or 0.02663492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00195629 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00041507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00035496 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Cobinhood, Bibox, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

