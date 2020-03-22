Datawallet (DXT) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Datawallet has a total market cap of $248,359.95 and $53,151.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Cobinhood, IDEX and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.35 or 0.02732516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00189672 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00035826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034167 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Exmo, Cobinhood, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

