Datum (DAT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,816.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Datum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, Huobi and COSS. Datum has a market capitalization of $545,843.21 and $12,816.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datum has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.55 or 0.02722010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00188828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00036026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00033903 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datum is datum.org.

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Huobi, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.