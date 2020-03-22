DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVDCY shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S alerts:

DVDCY stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.65.

About DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.