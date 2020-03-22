DecentBet (DBET) Reaches One Day Volume of $399.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. One DecentBet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, LATOKEN, HitBTC and YoBit. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $238,986.57 and $399.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet’s launch date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

