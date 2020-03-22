DecentBet Price Up 61.5% Over Last 7 Days (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $269,385.60 and $556.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded up 61.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.58 or 0.02771232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00194059 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00041092 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00035796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet was first traded on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.