Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 442.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,768 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.34% of Deckers Outdoor worth $15,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $96,977,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175,513 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 264,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,275 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 519.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 146,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 122,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,989,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

NYSE DECK opened at $103.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.75. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $203.19.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Citigroup raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.27.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.