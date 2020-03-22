DECOIN Market Cap Hits $1.49 Million (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 117.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0566 or 0.00000951 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX and Cat.Ex. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $5,110.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DECOIN has traded up 158.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DECOIN

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 73,242,269 coins and its circulating supply is 26,249,113 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

