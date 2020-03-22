DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0744 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $1,468.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00001260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Crex24. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007857 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003896 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000537 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00037712 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Crex24 and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.