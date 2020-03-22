DEEX (DEEX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,654.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, DEEX has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. DEEX has a total market cap of $415,214.60 and approximately $1,654.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000025 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000185 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000078 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

