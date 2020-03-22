Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,545,697 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Dell were worth $10,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell by 57.3% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,081,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dell by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,768,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,675,000 after acquiring an additional 74,254 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its position in Dell by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,903,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,225,000 after acquiring an additional 161,177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Dell by 112,348.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Dell by 3,635,585.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,437 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Dell from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.62.

In other Dell news, CEO Michael S. Dell bought 161,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,357,982.47. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,296,159.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell bought 361,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,385,475.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at $20,652,259.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 614,737 shares of company stock worth $29,962,720 in the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DELL opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.08. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $49.78.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 260.49% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

