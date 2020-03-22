Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Engine Capital Management LP

Engine Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,828 shares during the quarter. Dell accounts for approximately 5.8% of Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dell were worth $14,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell in the third quarter valued at $418,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dell by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Dell by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 503,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after acquiring an additional 25,147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dell by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 128,255 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Dell by 7.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Sunday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.62.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $7,222,641.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,131,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell acquired 361,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $12,385,475.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,259.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 614,737 shares of company stock valued at $29,962,720. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a return on equity of 260.49% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

