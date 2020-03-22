Delphy (DPY) Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, Delphy has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $559,446.02 and approximately $267.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ABCC and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.60 or 0.02683259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00189526 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00035905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00034033 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Delphy’s genesis date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Delphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

