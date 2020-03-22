Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.59.

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

DAL opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average is $55.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 1,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,893 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,385,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

