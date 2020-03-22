DeltaChain Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One DeltaChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $4,887.23 and approximately $2.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 47.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004794 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00035989 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00362483 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00001097 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015671 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002236 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004984 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeltaChain Token Profile

DeltaChain is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain.

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.