Dent (DENT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $306,586.00

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Dent has a market capitalization of $8.62 million and approximately $306,586.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Dent has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.91 or 0.02671112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00192569 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00041090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00034354 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Dent

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,533,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, WazirX, Kucoin, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, Allbit, Coinrail, Radar Relay, FCoin, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, CoinBene, Lykke Exchange, Binance, Cobinhood, BitForex, Liquid and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

