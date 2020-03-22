Dero (DERO) Trading Down 0% This Week

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00004916 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Dero has a market cap of $2.78 million and $429,525.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm.

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,570,402 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

