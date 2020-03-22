DeVault (DVT) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, DeVault has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. DeVault has a total market cap of $65,409.16 and $240.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000025 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000185 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000131 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000070 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DVT is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 222,573,648 coins and its circulating supply is 191,873,755 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

