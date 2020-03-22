DEX (DEX) Market Cap Hits $929,837.11

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. During the last seven days, DEX has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. DEX has a total market capitalization of $929,837.11 and $224,710.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.19 or 0.02663492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00195629 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00041507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00035496 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

