DEX (DEX) Reaches Market Cap of $987,637.74

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. DEX has a total market capitalization of $987,637.74 and approximately $161,397.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. During the last seven days, DEX has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.80 or 0.02723868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00189846 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00035855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

