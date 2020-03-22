Diamond (DMD) Trading Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Diamond has a total market cap of $546,011.09 and $228.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. During the last week, Diamond has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002440 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,444,519 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.