Diamond Platform Token Price Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (DPT)

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Diamond Platform Token has a market capitalization of $10.09 million and approximately $6,745.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond Platform Token token can now be purchased for about $5.86 or 0.00100035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and LocalTrade. During the last week, Diamond Platform Token has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Diamond Platform Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00053921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.79 or 0.04363954 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00068603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00038194 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016996 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00012815 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Profile

Diamond Platform Token is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,720,539 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin.

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and LocalTrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Platform Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond Platform Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.