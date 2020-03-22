Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.88.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

In related news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 11,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $262,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 47,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $1,020,300.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,101 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,763,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,852,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 531.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 979,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 824,583 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,863,000 after acquiring an additional 507,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,433.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 351,145 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRNA stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,556. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.37.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.50). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 503.93% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

